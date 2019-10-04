Calif. Enacts Law Putting Robocalls In Telecoms' Crosshairs

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation requiring telecoms in the state to put technology in place to stop robocalls, following on federal recommendations for the industry to adopt new barriers to the growing consumer nuisance. The Consumer Call Protection Act, authored by state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, sets a Jan. 1, 2021, deadline for telecom providers to roll out caller ID authentication measures that can help identify illegal robocalls and prevent consumers from being scammed, the senator's office said. The law also ensures the California Public Utilities Commission can collaborate with the California Attorney General's Office to support actions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS