Wells Fargo's Jab At Plaintiffs' Attys Unfair, Borrowers Say

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A group of Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers responded Thursday to the bank's sharp opposition to their class certification bid in their suit accusing the bank of denying aid to hundreds of eligible homeowners, telling a California federal court that Wells Fargo "unfairly" targeted class counsel in its brief. Last month, the financial institution told the court that "egregious" deficiencies in the motion — namely, the omission of which class any of the 15 moving plaintiffs seek to represent and inconsistencies in defining the scope of the various claims — "provide reasons to doubt the adequacy of plaintiffs' counsel." In its reply...

