Tax Law Win Hurts Marriott In Data Breach MDL, Chicago Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago says a recent ruling upholding a tax the city imposes on streaming entertainment services supports its argument that Marriott can't escape the city's suit over a massive data breach the company allegedly hid. Chicago told a Maryland federal judge Thursday that its Sept. 30 victory in Michael Labell et al. v. The City of Chicago bolsters the city's position that its local ordinances can apply outside city limits. In Labell, a state appellate panel rejected a group of streaming customers’ argument that Chicago’s 9% tax on services like Netflix and Spotify exceeds the city’s home rule authority by taxing services occurring...

