Huawei Ban Not Barred By Constitution, Gov't Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a Texas federal court to reject Huawei's challenge to a law excluding the company from federal contracting, saying a constitutional bar on laws that judge and punish people without trial doesn't apply to corporations. Huawei Technologies USA Inc. has failed to show that Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, barring federal agencies from using equipment made by the Chinese telecom giant and several other Chinese companies based on national security concerns, was the type of "punishment" barred under the bill of attainder clause, the government said on Thursday, reiterating an argument from its...

