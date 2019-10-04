Judge Says $40M GM Settlement Must Be 'More Robust'

Law360, West Palm Beach (October 4, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge held off Friday on approving a roughly $40 million deal to settle claims of defective engines in two General Motors SUV models, asking for a "more robust" proposed order stating explicitly that the deal covers costly engine replacements in the face of concerns from objectors. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, who issued her instructions at the end of a three-hour final approval hearing in West Palm Beach, said she would not call her request for more explicit language about the scope of the deal a clarification, but she agreed with counsel for three objectors that the...

