Ala. Tribe Proposes $275M Casino For Chicago Suburbs

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A company that operates a growing number of casinos for an Alabama-based Native American tribe said it is seeking approval to build a $275 million casino in the Chicago suburbs, according to local news reports. Wind Creek Hospitality, an affiliate of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Alabama, proposed Wednesday to bring its new casino to the villages of East Hazel Crest and Homewood, south of Chicago, with the project’s initial phase including a 64,000-square-foot casino and an entertainment venue for live music, according to the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. The hospitality and gaming entity’s facility would be built on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS