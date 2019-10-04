Taxation With Representation: Sullivan, Fried Frank, Milbank

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Japan’s Tokio Marine buys property insurance company Pure Group for $3.1 billion, Blackstone takes a controlling stake in Great Wolf Resorts, U.S. Steel takes a stake in Big River Steel, and Roan Resources intends to sell itself to Citizen Energy. Tokio Marine’s $3.1B Insurance Buy Japan’s Tokio Marine said Thursday that it agreed to buy private equity-backed property and casualty insurance company Pure Group for $3.1 billion, in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Skadden. The Sullivan team included tax partner David C. Spitzer and associate Nir Fishbien. The agreement sees a Tokio...

