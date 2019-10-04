Beverly Hills Mixed-Use Project Gets $190M Loan

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The members of a joint real estate venture to develop a luxury mixed-use development in Beverly Hills said Friday they had closed on a $190 million loan to start work on the project. Luxury developer Shvo, Turkey-based Bilgili Group and a Deutsche Bank unit focused on North American real estate are the co-developers and owners of the project at 9200 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, California, according to a press release. The loan for the development was provided by Acore Capital. The real estate for the planned seven-floor, 307,397-square-foot residential and retail development property was purchased in May for $130 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS