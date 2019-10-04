Thiel Co. Says Ex-GC, A 'Wonder Years' Star, Breached Deals

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel is suing its former general counsel for more than $1 million in a local Texas court, accusing the lawyer, who as a child portrayed Becky Slater on "The Wonder Years," of orchestrating a "concerted whisper campaign" against the company. Mithril Capital Management LLC contends Crystal Scripps McKellar is violating the terms of a separation agreement she inked in February by making "false, anonymous complaints" against the company to its investors, to other portfolio companies and to others in the venture capital industry, according to Tuesday's complaint in Travis County District Court. McKellar —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS