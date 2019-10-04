‘Varsity Blues’ Participants Can’t Get Tax Breaks In Calif.

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- California residents found guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal will be prohibited from receiving state income and corporate tax benefits from business expense deductions and charitable contributions under a bill signed by the governor on Friday. Actress Lori Loughlin leaves federal court in Boston on Aug. 27 after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP) A.B. 136, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, retroactively prevents charitable contribution and business expense deductions on state tax returns by certain taxpayers related to the nationwide college admissions case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." The cheating scheme included the children of...

