Tribal History Center Suit Mostly Moot, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit largely upheld a decision to toss the Caddo Nation’s suit claiming a Wichita and Affiliated Tribes history center threatened ancestral graves, saying Friday that completion of most of the construction for the project mooted many of the claims. The Caddo Nation was looking to overturn an Oklahoma federal judge’s July 2018 ruling tossing the tribe’s National Historic Preservation Act and National Environmental Policy Act claims challenging the project on what the Caddo Nation claims is jointly held land, saying the end of construction didn’t make the suit moot since the Wichita tribe had said it planned further development...

