Billionaire's Atty May Seek Mistrial Over Courtroom Ejection

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A lawyer defending media entrepreneur Alki David against allegations he sexually harassed and battered a former employee told the judge Friday that she may ask for a mistrial over an incident the day before in which a bailiff ejected the mercurial billionaire from the courtroom. David had already been ejected from the courtroom on a previous day by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green for being loud or disruptive, and on Thursday was twice warned by the judge for speaking from the audience before a bailiff decided on his own to kick David out. The bailiff ejected David just...

