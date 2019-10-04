Calif. Law Firm Loses Defamation Suit Over Online Reviews

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- California law firm Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo LLP can't revive a defamation suit against the daughter of its former client over negative online reviews, a California appeals court ruled Thursday, affirming a trial court's finding that online reviews constitute protected activity and finding the firm hadn't "advanced anything beyond speculation" in its claims. Specifically, Abir Cohen hasn't shown that it was its former client's daughter — not the client herself — who penned the negative reviews posted to Yelp, Facebook, Google and Avvo, California's Second District ruled. The firm had hoped to get another shot at going after Arta Lahiji, the...

