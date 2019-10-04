Abortion Not On Trial In Planned Parenthood Suit, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (October 4, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge reprimanded attorneys for an anti-abortion group accused of illegally recording Planned Parenthood employees, after a co-defendant accused the health care provider of child sex trafficking and other crimes on the stand, saying he won't let the fraud and trespass trial devolve into a fight about abortion's morality. "This is not a barn door that is swung wide open," U.S. District Judge William Orrick told the defense's counsel Friday, on the second day of a federal trial in San Francisco. But keeping views and details about abortion procedures, fetal tissue harvesting and Planned Parenthood in general out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS