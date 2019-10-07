Digital Lender Accused Of 'Rent-A-Bank' Ploy In Small Biz Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A group of small businesses and their owners have filed a proposed class action in New York federal court that accuses online lender Kabbage Inc. of using a flimsy bank partnership to evade state usury laws, saying it's a "sham arrangement" of the sort that the Second Circuit's Madden decision was meant to stop. The plaintiffs, which include businesses based in California, Colorado, Massachusetts and New York, alleged in a complaint dated Friday that the Georgia-headquartered Kabbage and its two co-founders are using a Utah-chartered bank as a front to make predatory, usurious commercial loans to struggling small businesses. Although these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS