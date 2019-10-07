NY Tribe Denies Its Gambling Suit Repeats Previous Case

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation has asked a New York federal judge to grant it a quick win in its fight against a local anti-gambling ordinance, saying local officials can't claim the tribe is duplicating an earlier lawsuit it lost over lands. The village of Union Springs was wrong to claim the court previously ruled against the Cayuga Nation with a finding that the tribe can't conduct gambling activities under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act on land it purchased within its reservation, according to the tribe. The tribe's Friday memo opposing the village’s cross-motion for summary judgment said the village distorts the facts of the Cayuga...

