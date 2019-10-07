Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Pebblebrook, Carlyle

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in discussions to sell Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Brookfield Property Partners is in talks to sell the 1,000-room property to developer Jeff Soffer, Bloomberg reported, and the price would likely be less than $1 billion. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is seeking to sell 146,000 square feet of retail space at the Marina City complex in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Saturday. The company has hired a broker to market the property, where tenants include restaurant Dick’s Last Resort and steakhouse Smith...

