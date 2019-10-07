Bid To Boot Opioid Judge Raises Questions On Judicial Roles

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The law of judicial disqualification is a strange combination of constitutional, statutory and ethical commandments. Of course, due process requires an impartial judge. Maintaining public confidence in the judiciary requires even more — the appearance of impartiality. On occasion, the attempt to disqualify a judge serves less laudatory and more strategic purposes, like delaying court proceedings or obtaining a more favorable but not necessarily a more impartial judge. The attempt to disqualify Ohio federal court judge Dan Aaron Polster from In re National Prescription Opiate Litigation illustrates the complicated nature of disqualification decisions.[1] After Polster refused to recuse himself from the...

