Justices Won't Hear Firms' Fee Dispute In $10B VW Settlement

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Nagel Rice LLP and a dozen other firms that claim they were unfairly cut out of the $175 million awarded to class counsel in the $10 billion Volkswagen AG emissions cheating settlement have hit the end of the line, after the Supreme Court declined to take up their case. Nagel Rice LLP, Hyde & Swigart and other smaller firms suing alongside them filed a petition for a writ of certiorari in May, arguing the Ninth Circuit overlooked decisions by its sister circuits that supported their position and created a "glaring paradox" by deciding against them in February. The Supreme Court announced...

