Facebook Cuts $40M Deal To End Suit Over Video Ad Metrics

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. has agreed to pay $40 million to settle consolidated litigation in California federal court alleging it misled a proposed class of advertisers about how much time users spend watching paid video ads by using inflated video-viewing metrics. In an Oct. 4 motion for preliminary settlement approval, the advertisers urged U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White to sign off on the deal, arguing that the settlement is fair and reasonable because it reflects a significant portion of the $100 million to $200 million that class members could expect to recover if they won at trial. “Having recovered as much as...

