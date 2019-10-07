'I've Never Seen This': Billionaire's Antics Stump Judge

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Alki David’s courtroom antics took center stage Monday in two sexual harassment cases, with the judge overseeing one trial lamenting that he had never seen anything like it in 47 years of practicing law, and plaintiff's counsel in a recent mistrial saying she would seek terminating sanctions for his misbehavior. David’s defense rested Monday in a Los Angeles trial on allegations of sexual harassment and sexual battery brought by comedy writer Lauren Reeves, but not before the billionaire took one last turn on the witness stand and unleashed a litany of profane insults at Reeves and her attorney, Nathan Goldberg of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS