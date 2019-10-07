Blank Rome Slammed Over Dismissal Bid In Severed Leg Row

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- New Jersey firm Florio Perrucci shot back at Blank Rome LLP's attempt to dodge legal malpractice liability over litigation stemming from a multivehicle collision in which a woman lost her leg, arguing Monday that the firm was the only one representing the state agency defendants when their immunity was stripped. The sentiments came in opposition to Blank Rome's bid to shed Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC's third-party complaint seeking to share liability for a malpractice suit brought by the insurance carrier for the South Jersey Transportation Authority and the New Jersey State Police. Both agencies were hit with a $3.5...

