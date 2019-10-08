DOI Wants End To MGM Suit Over Tribes' Casino Deals

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior urged a D.C. federal judge Monday to toss a suit by MGM over the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ planned $300 million casino, saying the DOI’s decision to approve changes to the tribes' gaming agreements did not illegally authorize the project. MGM’s casino development arm and another subsidiary hit the DOI with a complaint in early August claiming the department’s green light of changes to the tribes’ gaming deals violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by giving the tribes an unfair edge in commercial casino competition as they continue to pursue a proposed East Windsor,...

