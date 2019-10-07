Mining Co. Must Address UK Ruling In $1.2B Award Fight

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s mining company may see a more than $1.25 billion arbitral award enforced against it in the U.S. if it fails to explain how its arguments against the proceeding aren't mooted by an English court's refusal to halt enforcement of the award in the U.K. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick said on Friday that BSG Resources Ltd. had until Oct. 18 to respond to Brazilian mining company Vale SA's argument that the English High Court ruling last month mooted BSG's "sole ground" for opposing enforcement of the award in the U.S., which is currently worth more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS