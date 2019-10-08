Samsung Offers New TV Defect Deal After Alsup's Criticism

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Just over a week after U.S. District Judge William Alsup resoundingly rejected Samsung’s first attempt to settle a proposed class action over broken plasma TVs, the electronics giant has put forward a revamped deal that aims to alleviate the California judge’s concerns. In the fresh settlement that hit the docket Monday, Samsung Electronics America Inc. agreed to cut an earlier provision that prohibited giving any notice to absent class members about the agreement, an inclusion Judge Alsup had said rendered the plan “unfair, unreasonable and inadequate.” “The court here has made it clear that notice is appropriate for the instant case,”...

