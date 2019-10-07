Justices Won't Take ADA Suit Over Domino's Website Access

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up a Ninth Circuit decision that found Domino Pizza LLC's website and mobile app don't accommodate the disabled, leaving in place a ruling that business groups claim rewrites the Americans With Disabilities Act and will lead to a tsunami of litigation. Without offering an explanation, the high court rejected Domino's writ of certiorari petition challenging the Ninth Circuit's conclusion that the ADA applies to websites and mobile apps of brick-and-mortar businesses and Domino's didn't accommodate the blind plaintiff Guillermo Robles, who had difficulty ordering pizza online. Ilya Shapiro of The Cato Institute, which...

