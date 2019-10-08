Junk Faxes? More Like ‘Good Customer Service,’ Judge Says

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday said a dental claims processor's faxes offering web training aren't advertisements but "simply good customer service," and dismissed the remaining claim in a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action against the company. In the case, Scion Dental Inc. was accused of faxing dental providers unsolicited advertising in violation of the TCPA. But U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. said Monday the faxes merely broadcast the availability of free webinars, with no commercial element. Nothing was sold or offered, he concluded, granting Scion summary judgment. Scion processes claims for dentists on behalf of insurance providers, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS