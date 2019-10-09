Design Contractor URS Wins $5M In Calif. Route 91 Dispute

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor on a California interstate improvement project has recovered $4.9 million after a jury found that a construction joint venture failed to pay the balance for design services on a highway expansion project. A California state court jury found that Atkinson/Walsh, a joint venture of Atkinson Contractors wholly owned by Clark Construction and Walsh Construction, had not paid URS Corp. the balance of a contract entered into for design work on a highway expansion project. The jury also ruled that the joint venture was owed $2.7 million for a lane that was omitted from the design specifications, which URS had...

