Cornell Win Irrelevant To Columbia ERISA Case, Workers Say

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Columbia University workers accusing the school of violating federal benefits law by mismanaging its retirement plans urged a New York federal judge not to throw out their suit, saying a recent decision to trim a similar case against Cornell University isn't pertinent. The workers argued in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron on Monday that their Employee Retirement Income Securities Act case should proceed. The Cornell workers' case — which a federal judge narrowed in September — was decided based on an argument Columbia hasn't raised, and the workers presented less evidence about their alleged losses from the plans, the...

