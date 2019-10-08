Ill. Hospital's Trial Win Affirmed In Post-Surgery Death Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court on Monday affirmed a Chicago-area hospital's trial win over claims that its negligence led to a woman's fatal pulmonary embolism after surgery, ruling the trial court was justified in excluding a plaintiff's expert and that there was sufficient evidence to back the jury's verdict. In a 23-page order, a three-judge panel affirmed the jury's finding in favor Evanston Hospital and Cook County Circuit Court Judge Ann Collins-Dole's ruling denying a new trial to plaintiff David Eccleston. Eccleston, as the administrator of his late mother Cynthia Gayle-Thomas' estate, said that the hospital had been negligent in prescribing too...

