Billionaire Boss Can't Walk Around Naked, Jury Told

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Billionaire media entrepreneur Alki David should be forced to pay a comedy writer $14 million for sexual harassment and battery on the job, her attorney told a California jury during closings Tuesday, asking jurors, "In what world is it OK for your boss to walk around without any clothes on?" David's case is now in the hands of the jury after another chaotic trial where the media entrepreneur's belligerent, extreme and surreal courtroom antics dominated much of the proceedings and left the judge befuddled over how to control him while also providing a fair trial. David — heir to an overseas Coca-Cola...

