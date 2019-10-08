Phanatic Creators Blast Phillies' Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The creators of the Philadelphia Phillies' Phanatic mascot are firing back at a lawsuit the team filed this summer over the rights to the furry green character, accusing the ballclub of using baseless litigation as a "weapon." The Monday filing came in response to a lawsuit the Phillies filed in August that claimed Phanatic designers Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson were unfairly threatening to make the beloved character a "free agent" by pulling the team's right to use it. In their response, Harrison and Erickson didn't mince words: They accused the team of suing not over a valid claim to own...

