Takeda Avoids Most Claims In Actos Buyers' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda scored a big win Tuesday when a New York federal judge agreed to dismiss all claims but one in a suit accusing the company of delaying generic competition for its diabetes drug Actos. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams dismissed claims made by a proposed class of direct purchasers that Takeda, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Actavis PLC and Mylan Inc. illegally conspired to restrict trade of Actos. Judge Abrams said the direct purchasers cannot prove a conspiracy because they were not able to show that settlement agreements between the generic-drug companies and Takeda violated antitrust laws....

