Sinclair Seeks End To Mar-A-Lago Member's Defamation Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. urged a Florida federal court Tuesday to toss a $50 million defamation lawsuit from a Chinese billionaire who is a member of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club over a news report detailing allegations the man is a spy for China. In their motion to dismiss, Sinclair and CBS12 reporter Jay O'Brien argue the "fair report" privilege applies to the challenged segment, which aired July 24 on the Sinclair-owned station in West Palm Beach, Florida. They say the privilege bars plaintiff Guo Wengui's claim, and that dismissal is also warranted because Guo failed to provide presuit notice, as...

