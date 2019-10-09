Wrongful Death Appeal Fails On Scant Briefing, Ill. Court Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has ruled that an estate administrator's appeal in a wrongful death suit must be forfeited because "severe" deficiencies in her briefs to the court prevented it from being able to determine if she was entitled to relief. Dawn Cox, special administrator of the estate of Bonnie Wyllie, had sought to revive her claims against the University of Chicago Medical Center, which she said was negligent in its treatment of Wyllie after she suffered a heart attack by allowing a pressure sore to develop on her back and become infected, leading to her death. But Cox's submission to...

