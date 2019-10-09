Fidelity Workers Lose Bid For Jury Trial In ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has ruled in a “close call” that Fidelity workers can’t have a jury trial in their suit accusing the financial services company of using their retirement savings for personal gain, though he did agree to let a jury make recommendations in the case. U.S. District Judge William G. Young said in his order Tuesday that the parties presented him with a “close call” as to whether the workers’ Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Fidelity involved claims that were legal in nature, which would have entitled them to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment....

