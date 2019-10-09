VA, Employee Aren't Separate Entities, High Court Told

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A veteran-owned small business has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Federal Circuit misapplied administrative law guiding how agency actions should be reviewed in a case over whether its roofing contract bid was improperly canceled. Veterans Contracting Group Inc. said in its petition filed Monday that the appeals court had correctly found in April that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs unlawfully removed the small business from a database but wrongly concluded that a VA employee had reasonably canceled VCG's solicitation bid in the system as a result. The court had ruled that even though the VA employee...

