Wash. Tribes Get $13M From DOJ To Fight Crime, Trafficking

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded 10 tribes in western Washington nearly $13 million in grant money for criminal justice programs that target violent crime, sex trafficking and drug addiction, the U.S. attorney's office said. Notable grants include a $514,778 award to the Hoh Indian Tribe for fostering community awareness about the problems of human trafficking and murdered women and a $482,419 award to the Swinomish Tribal Community to pay for an assistant U.S. attorney who will work with an FBI task force targeting violent crime, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran of the Western District...

