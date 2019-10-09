TV Giants Want Out Of Ad Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Local businesses rushed to file antitrust claims after news of a Justice Department probe into information sharing among broadcast companies, but the facts haven’t emerged in their favor, Cox Media Corp. and a host of other big name media companies told an Illinois federal judge this week. The companies want the court to end the consolidated claims winding their way through multidistrict litigation, accusing Tribune Broadcasting Company, Nexstar Media Group and nearly a dozen others of working together to jack up the price of local television advertising. “There was no indication that DOJ was even investigating price fixing. But the plaintiffs...

