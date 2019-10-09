Dynamex Applies To Older Claims, Calif. Panel Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A 2018 California Supreme Court decision making it harder for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors under the state's "wage orders" applies retroactively, but only covers Labor Code claims directly tied to these quasi-statutes, a California appeals court said Tuesday. The Second Appellate District ordered a Los Angeles state court to reconsider a decision declining to certify a proposed class action accusing a paratransit company of misclassifying its drivers and underpaying them, saying the state high court's Dynamex decision applies to claims that predate it, such as those of Francisco Gonzales brought against San Gabriel Transit. The California Supreme Court...

