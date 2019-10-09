Groupon Photo Suit Shipped Back To District Court

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Instagram user's putative class action against Groupon is headed back to Illinois federal court after the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday ordered a limited remand, finding Groupon hadn't proved federal jurisdiction when it asked for the case to be removed from state court. Lead plaintiff Christine Dancel had appealed a lower court's denial of class certification in her case alleging Groupon violated the publicity statute when it pulled photos from Instagram for advertising. Instead, however, Dancel focused much of her appeal on relitigating an earlier motion to remand the case to state court, much to the chagrin of the three-judge panel....

