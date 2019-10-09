Salix Pharma Beats Ex-Worker's FCA Retaliation Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday shut down a former Salix Pharmaceuticals employee’s suit claiming she was subjected to retaliation after raising concerns under the False Claims Act about a medical education program, saying she failed to show how her activities led to her dismissal. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote granted summary judgment to Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Rasvinder Dhaliwal’s suit that the Second Circuit pared down in March, saying that she failed to show how her complaints questioning the legality of a medical education program caused her termination in 2013. The Second Circuit had determined that the district court...

