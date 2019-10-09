Judge Consolidates Wage-Fixing Suits Against Chicken Cos.

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by ex-chicken producer employees to consolidate related cases in a proposed class action accusing chicken processing companies of a decadelong conspiracy to fix the wages of hundreds of thousands of workers. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher also appointed three law firms to serve as interim co-lead counsel: Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. The first suit was filed in August by two former Tyson employees and a third person who used to work at George's Inc., naming dozens of major...

