FilmOn, Founder Owe $1.3M Fees After $11M Sex Battery Loss

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California court has ordered FilmOn founder Alki David and two of his companies to pay $1.3 million in attorney fees to a former worker who won $11 million in damages earlier this year after a jury found David sexually battered her. Chastity Jones, a former sales executive for David-owned companies FilmOn.TV Networks Inc. and Hologram USA, had initially sought nearly $2 million in attorney fees in the wake of her April victory in the sexual battery case. She subsequently reduced that request to just under $1.6 million. Judge Rafael Ongkeko, however, decided on Monday that $1,339,948 was a more appropriate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS