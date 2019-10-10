Both Sides Seek Wins In 'Lotto' Web Domain Dispute

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The owner of an online gambling company urged an Arizona federal court Wednesday to grant him a win in his suit accusing an Italian sportswear company of hijacking registered internet domains, while at the same time the sportswear maker pushed for the man's claims to be axed. David Dent, the owner of gambling software developing and licensing company Trimark Ltd., bought the domains lottoworks.com and lottostore.com in 2016, and insisted in his motion for summary judgment that Lotto Sport Italia SpA is unlawfully blocking his access to the domains. Dent asked the court to find that Lotto engaged in reverse domain...

