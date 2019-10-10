Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Both Sides Seek Wins In 'Lotto' Web Domain Dispute

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The owner of an online gambling company urged an Arizona federal court Wednesday to grant him a win in his suit accusing an Italian sportswear company of hijacking registered internet domains, while at the same time the sportswear maker pushed for the man's claims to be axed.

David Dent, the owner of gambling software developing and licensing company Trimark Ltd., bought the domains lottoworks.com and lottostore.com in 2016, and insisted in his motion for summary judgment that Lotto Sport Italia SpA is unlawfully blocking his access to the domains.

Dent asked the court to find that Lotto engaged in reverse domain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®