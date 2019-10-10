Suit Claiming NFL Cheated Illinois Clinic Moved To Texas

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday sent to the Northern District of Texas a suit by an Illinois clinic claiming the National Football League told Cigna not to pay out on the league's health plan, arguing it should be consolidated with a similar case the clinic already has in that district. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah said that with Advanced Physicians SC already actively litigating a case based on the same Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims in Texas, it makes sense to transfer this case. "Due to the considerable amount of time and resources expended by the district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS