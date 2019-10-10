Feds Defend Authority To Move Money To Fund Border Wall

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal court this week that environmental groups are wrong about the president’s authority to declare a national emergency to divert congressional funding to build a long-promised southern border wall. The National Emergencies Act doesn’t dictate when President Donald Trump can declare a national emergency — or under what circumstances — so the groups’ argument that too much time elapsed between Trump’s proclamation and the secretary of defense's authorization of the border wall is “misplaced and meritless,” the federal government said. In fact, the act does not define a “national emergency” at all, nor does it...

