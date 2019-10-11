Court Skeptical Of Columbia's Bid To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge appeared unpersuaded by Columbia University’s attempts to bring an early end to a class action challenging its retirement plan’s fees and investments, saying during a hearing Friday that he sees factual disputes in the case that can’t be resolved without a trial. “They say one thing, you say another,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron told the lead attorney for Columbia, Brian Netter of Mayer Brown LLP, during a three-hour hearing on the university’s bid for a pre-trial win in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. Judge Aaron said “a lot of words were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS