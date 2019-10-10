11th Circ. Says NAACP's Fair Housing Act Suit Can Continue

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The NAACP can proceed with its Fair Housing Act suit alleging that a Georgia city's utility policies have disproportionately discriminated against African Americans and Latinos, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday. At issue is whether the Fair Housing Act, which generally applies to sales and rentals of real property, applies after properties have been purchased. The NAACP claims that the utility service policies of the City of LaGrange, Georgia, have disproportionately targeted Latinos and African Americas. On Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit vacated a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, saying the case can continue and remanding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS