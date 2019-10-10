Wash. Justices Side With T-Mobile In 9th Circ. Coverage Row

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Selective Insurance must cover T-Mobile's costs in a lawsuit alleging the telecom's antenna installation contractor damaged a building in Manhattan, a split Washington Supreme Court said Thursday, settling a critical issue at the center of a Ninth Circuit coverage dispute. The Ninth Circuit punted the question to the Washington Supreme Court last year, hoping for guidance on whether T-Mobile USA Inc. counts as an additional insured on a policy Selective Insurance Co. of America issued to a contractor the wireless giant used to install antennas in New York. The case hinges on whether an insurance agent's decision to include the telecom...

